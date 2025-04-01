World Series Champ Brett Gardner Posts Emotional Obituary After Death of 14-Year-Old Son

Former Major League Baseball player Brett Gardner has posted a heart-wrenching memorial to his son after the teen’s death following a short illness contracted during a vacation in Costa Rica.

While announcing the plans for Miller’s funeral, the family published a tribute to their boy in the Charleston Post and Courier.

“The void Miller’s passing leaves in the hearts of his family, friends, teammates, teachers, coaches and others will be felt for years. The Gardner family will forever cherish the places they visited, the people they met, the friends they made, and the memories they created together,” the tribute for the ex-Yankees player reads.

“Miller’s time here with them was brief but his spirit will carry on forever through those who were impacted by the way he lived,” the grieving family added.

The family also asked those who might want to memorialize Miller to donate to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a non-profit helping fulfill wishes of children with life-threatening medical conditions, at

wish.org.

Miller’s cause of death has still not been fully determined. Initially, authorities in Costa Rica, where the boy fell ill and died, thought he had asphyxiated, but later they determined that this was not the case. Medical officials are now leaning toward food poisoning. But test results have still not been reported.

The family has noted that they all became ill after eating at an Italian restaurant near the Arenas Del Mar Hotel in Manuel Antonio, where they stayed during their family vacation trip to Costa Rica.

While the other family members recovered from their bouts, Miller was found dead in his hotel room the next day with traces of vomit around him.

The investigation is ongoing.

