No Love for O.J .Simpson in ‘Naked Gun’ Reboot Trailer

Hollywood is rebooting the famed comedy series The Naked Gun, but former NFL star and series cast member O.J. Simpson isn’t getting any love in one new trailer.

The trailer opens with Frank Drebin, Jr. (Liam Neeson) stopping a bank robbery dressed as a little girl, before moving on to a scene where some of the new characters speak to photos of their fathers, who were past characters of the series. Neeson says hello to a portrait of Leslie Nielsen’s Frank Drebin, co-star Paul Walter Hauser says hello to a portrait of his father, Captain Ed Hocken (portrayed by Alan North), but when it comes to the portrait of O.J. Simpson’s Nordberg, a police offers looks up, shakes his head, and says, “uh uh.”

WATCH:

Of course, Simpson, who was an integral part of the original TV series and some of the movies, later went on to become involved in the murder case called “the trail of the century” after being arrested for the murder of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Comments were varied on the trailer, of course. Some felt that the slap at O.J. was a perfect jab.

But Hollywood seems to have dug its grave as many replies clearly fear that the movie is going to be another Hollywood bomb nobody asked for.

Others are fearful that the producers of the show will go woke with the show.

