Rising Bull Riding Star, 24, Trampled to Death at Rodeo

Dylan Grant, 24, a rising bull-riding star, was trampled to death at a rodeo in Texas on Thursday.

According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), the tragedy occurred during the second round of the Wharton County Youth Fair Xtreme Bulls when a bull named Commander threw Grant.

Commander then stepped on Grant, which caused the fatal injuries.

Upon realizing the seriousness of the injury to Grant, he was airlifted to a hospital in Houston, where he died from his injuries.

“Our rodeo family lost a talented young cowboy last night,” said Kendra Santos, of the No Spin Rodeo podcast

“There are no worthy words of sympathy at a time of such profound shock and sadness.”

Grant, a Wyoming native, won the bull riding title at the Mountain States Circuit Finals Rodeo while attending the University of Wyoming. He had been bullriding since 2018.

Grant’s death is the second death of a rodeo cowboy in Texas in recent months. Last year, Peter De Luna, 22, was killed when he was trampled to death during a rodeo in Bandera.

“This was a very unfortunate incident. The PRCA has procedures to review all incidents to ensure safety for our contestants and animals. The review may end in financial fines or expulsion from future competition if necessary,” the PRCA told the New York Post.