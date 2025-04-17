Ex-MLS Star Aaron Boupendza Dies After Fall from 11th Floor Balcony

Former MLS star Aaron Boupendza — a part of FC Cincinnati’s win in the Supporters’ Shield in 2023 — died Wednesday after reportedly falling from the 11th floor balcony of a building in China. He was 28.

The Gabon-born international had joined Chinese club Zhejiang FC, based in the city of Hangzhou, from Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest in January.

TMZ Sports details local police have launched an investigation into Boupendza’s death, reportedly treating it as “suspicious.”

The Gabonese forward began his soccer career in 2015 and played for numerous clubs … including FC Cincinnati, which he helped win the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield, given to the team with the best regular season record, the outlet notes.

FC Cincinnati moved quickly to honor Boupendza and his contributions.