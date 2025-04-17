Ex-MLS Star Aaron Boupendza Dies After Fall from 11th Floor Balcony

Former MLS star Aaron Boupendza — a part of FC Cincinnati’s win in the Supporters’ Shield in 2023 — died Wednesday after reportedly falling from the 11th floor balcony of a building in China. He was 28.
The Gabon-born international had joined Chinese club Zhejiang FC, based in the city of Hangzhou, from Romanian outfit Rapid Bucharest in January.
TMZ Sports details local police have launched an investigation into Boupendza’s death, reportedly treating it as “suspicious.”
The Gabonese forward began his soccer career in 2015 and played for numerous clubs … including FC Cincinnati, which he helped win the Eastern Conference and the Supporters’ Shield, given to the team with the best regular season record, the outlet notes.
FC Cincinnati moved quickly to honor Boupendza and his contributions.
For its part, Gabon’s football federation (Fegafoot) announced the news of his death on social media, the BBC reports.
“Boupendza is remembered as a great striker who made his mark during the [Afcon] in Cameroon,” the statement said. “Fegafoot and the Gabonese football family offer their sincere condolences to his family.”
Zheijang FC said in a statement on Instagram that Boupendza “passed away at his residence” and offered condolences to his family.
“At present, the club is fully cooperating with the relevant departments in the investigation,” the team said.
Boupendza had 35 international appearances on Gabon’s national team, scoring eight goals since 2016, according to a profile page on a website tracking national soccer team players.
But he also had a long career playing for teams all over the world. Boupendza played for clubs in France, Turkey, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, the United States and Saudi Arabia, NBC News notes.
