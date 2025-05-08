The Akron Zips football team has been banned from postseason games next season after failing to meet the NCAA academic requirements.

“The program’s multi-year Academic Progress Rate score is 914, which is below the 930 minimum for postseason eligibility, according to NCAA rules,” reported Fox News.

“The governing body updated its national APR database with the latest scores, and Akron will not be happy to see it can’t play in any bowl games even if it qualifies,” noted the report.

“The Mid-American Conference squad has not played in a bowl game since 2017, also the last time the program won more than four games in a season,” it added.

The Zips went 7-7 in 2017 but then slipped to 0-12 in 2019 and 1-5 in 2020. Between 2021 and 2023, the Zips finished 2-10 before climbing back up to 4-8.

The Idaho Vandals, with a score of 903, were the last school to lose postseason opportunities due to APR scores.

“Idaho and UNLV are among the nine football teams barred from participating in the 2014-15 postseason after posting substandard scores. Oklahoma State narrowly avoided the same penalty,” Sports Illustrated reported at the time. “In all, 36 Division I teams will be ineligible to compete after this fall’s regular season because of deficient APR performance.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.