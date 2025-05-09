Teen Lacrosse Player, 16, Dies of Injury Sustained During Game

A teen lacrosse player from an Ohio high school died Thursday after taking a ball to the back of the head in a freak accident during a game.

Dylan Veselic, a 16-year-old player from Bay Village High School, died on Thursday after suffering a blow to the head on Tuesday, according to Fox News.

The blow that impacted the base of his skull just below his helmet.

Veselic underwent surgery on Wednesday, but the operation was not successful, and he succumbed to his brain injury two days after the accident.

A lacrosse ball can reach between 80 and 110 mph coming out of the pocket of a lacrosse stick.

The teen’s family thanked supporters for their condolences.

“We are deeply touched by the overwhelming support and kindness shown by our community and beyond. We ask that you continue to keep us in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the family said in a statement, according to Fox News.

“Dylan was a dedicated student and athlete, and we are heartbroken by this loss,” Bay Village Schools Superintendent Scot Prebles said in a statement. “Counseling services are available at Bay High School for students, staff, and family who need support.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.