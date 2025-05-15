Legendary WWE Announcer Jim Ross Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Legendary wrestling commentator Jim Ross has told fans that he has colon cancer and is soon to undergo a lifesaving operation.

TMZ reported that the AEW announcer informed fans in a post on X on Thursday that he has surgery scheduled in a few weeks.

“I appreciate your concern and support,” Ross said in the post.

The colon cancer is just one more medical problem the 73-year-old has faced over the years.

Ross has also suffered from Bell’s Palsy, skin cancer, respiratory issues, and a hip operation.

Ross’s wife passed in March of 2017 after falling from her Vespa and was then hit by a car that was driving behind her on the road. She suffered multiple skull fractures and did not recover from emergency surgery.

