Barstool Sports Founder Dave Portnoy became the target of an antisemitic slur while filming a pizza review segment in Toronto.

Portnoy’s One Bite feature, one of the most popular features on the site, showcases the Barstool boss visiting various pizza shops and sharing his opinion on the quality of the pizza. In a video clip posted on Monday, Portnoy was standing outside a pizza shop holding a box when, suddenly, a male driver shouted, “F*ck the Jews!”

Portnoy, who is Jewish, turned and shouted, “See, there we go, there we go,” in the direction from which the comment came.

A small crowd of onlookers who had been filming the One Bite session began laughing, which drew a sharp rebuke from Portnoy.

“What are you guys f*cking laughing about?” he said as he turned to face the fans, who quickly became silent. “Exactly. So here we go, one bite, everybody knows the rules. We won’t let that get … what is that Toronto hospitality there?”

This is not the first time Portnoy, or an establishment associated with him, has become the target of antisemitism. Roughly a month ago, an employee at a Barstool Samson Street in Philadelphia, allegedly displayed a sign saying, “F*ck the Jews.”

Two Samson Street employees were fired, and two Temple University students were suspended for their roles in the incident.

After initially vowing to go after the perpetrators with a scorched earth policy, Portnoy relented and offered the two customers a paid trip to Poland, where they would visit the Auschwitz concentration camp and educate themselves on the horrors and persecutions suffered by Jews during World War II.

However, Portnoy withdrew the offer from one of the customers after the customer denied responsibility for what happened, following the Temple student’s alleged posting of the sign on social media.

“His trip to Poland has been revoked,” Portnoy said on social media. “Whatever ramifications come his way, he 100% earned.”