Former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones was booked into a Kentucky jail Saturday morning after a disturbance at a bar resulted in his arrest for disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer.

Jones, 41, was arrested in Covington, Kentucky, after officers were dispatched to “a report of a disturbance involving a customer and an employee,” via WCPO. The trouble didn’t end there, however, as Jones was being booked into jail in Kenyon County, Kentucky, the former Tennessee Titan reportedly assaulted an officer.

Jones has a court appearance set for Monday.

“Jones was arrested in Las Vegas last year after the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight on similar charges, and he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges related to an incident that led to him being removed from a flight at Cincinnati’s airport in 2023,” Pro Football Talk reported. “Jones also served a short stint in jail after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor assault charges in 2021 and had a number of other arrests during his playing career, including charges related to a shooting outside a Las Vegas strip club in 2007.”

Jones was the sixth overall selection of the Tennessee Titans in the 2005 NFL Draft. Jones played for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals, and Broncos in his 12-year career. He tallied 17 interceptions and 12 fumble recoveries.