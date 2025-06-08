Coco Gauff: “I’m Proud to Represent Americans Who Look Like Me”

U.S. tennis player Coco Gauff has become the first American woman to win the French Open since 2015, and after her victory on Sunday, she said she was “proud to represent people who look like me.”

Gauff, 21, defeated world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in three sets on Sunday to win the Open, and after the match, she was asked what it’s like representing the United States on the world circuit.

“It means a lot. Obviously, there’s a lot going on in our country right now,” Gauff said, according to Fox News. “Just to be a representation of that and a representation of people that look like me in America, who maybe don’t feel as supported during this time period. Being that reflection of hope and light for those people.”

She then insisted that America is in a “down period” because Donald Trump is president.

“I remember after the election and everything, it felt like a down period a little bit. My mom told me during Riyadh, try to win the tournament just to give people something to smile for. That’s what I was thinking about today,” the tennis star bloviated.

Oh, but she still claims to be “patriotic.” At least for “people who look like her.”

“Some people may feel some type of way about being patriotic and things like that, but I’m definitely patriotic. I’m proud to be American. I’m proud to represent Americans that look like me and people who kind of support the things that I support,” she explained.

Serena Williams was the last American woman to win the French Open. In fact, she did so several times. Williams won the tournament in 2002, 2013, and 2015. She has also won the women’s doubles title in 2000 and 2016.

