WNBA’s Angel Reese Gives Mini Fashion Show Before Bombing Against Indiana Fever

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese sashayed into Chicago’s United Center Saturday like a top fashion model as she posed for photos with the press before going on to an embarrassing loss to an Indiana Fever that was even playing without its star, Caitlin Clark.

Reese was seen entering the arena in thigh-high black boots, a fur-collared trench coat, and a black, fluffy, fur-like hat, despite the temperatures in the city being in the mid-70s on Saturday. The video shows that she took the time to pose in provocative positions, as if she were preparing for a fashion shoot, before heading into the locker room.

WATCH:

However, her star quality tarnished somewhat after shedding the fashionista getup and suiting up to play Clark’s Indiana Fever.

Clark, of course, was still sitting out with a left quad strain that has put her on the injured list for several weeks already. The WNBA’s biggest star says she has no desire to “rush” her recovery and that she will decide “day by day” when she is ready to get back on the boards.

Clark’s absence left the Chicago Sky in a perfect position to take a big win away from the Fever. Yet they failed miserably to capitalize on Clark’s injury.

Despite going against a team hamstrung by missing its star, the Chicago Sky was creamed by the Fever with a 79-52 final. And Mz. Fashion Plate finished with a dismal three turnovers, four points, and 12 rebounds.

ESPN adds that four of Reese’s shots were layups while only two were blocked by Fever defenders. And she missed three more shots besides those. For a change, only one of the rebounds she grabbed was “mebounds,” or rebounds from her own missed shots.

Perhaps more embarrassing, the Chicago Sky had moved its game to the United Center, expecting a huge crowd because Caitlin Clark’s Fever was coming to town. Thy Sky usually plays at the Wintrust Arena, which is much smaller. However, it seems the team resorted to desperate measures to fill the venue, as ticket prices were reduced to giveaway levels, with some going for as little as $3, according to Outkick.

