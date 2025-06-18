Kelly Stafford Says Weed Gummies ‘Make Me a Better Parent’

Kelly Stafford, wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, revealed that she “sometimes” ingests THC gummies, a.k.a. “weed” gummies, which she claims make her a better parent.

Stafford, who shares four daughters under the age of 8 with the famed quarterback, revealed her appreciation for THC gummies on an episode of her podcast, The Morning After.

“Gummies are great,” she said. “Sometimes I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me down. It’s like the glass of wine.”

Staffard admitted to feeling a “little guilty” about her gummy use, though her husband does support her.

“I feel a little guilty saying it, and it’s not like I do it every night, but sometimes I’m like, ‘Shit it has been a long day. I don’t want to rip my hair out or their hair out, so I am going to just top it off with a little gummy.”

“This is what Matthew always tells me. He’s like, ‘As long as they’re in bed, fed and happy and feel loved, who cares how they get there?’ Just like, just get them there,” she said.

According to Fox News, a recent study from researchers at UC San Francisco revealed that “eating edible cannabis, such as gummies, has the same cardiovascular risk as smoking marijuana for long-term users.”

“The risk stems from reduced blood vessel function, according to the study, published in JAMA Cardiology May 28,” added Fox News.

