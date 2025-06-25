Alisha Lehmann, Swiss National Women’s Team Crushed 7-1 by 14-Year-Old Boys

A team of 14-year-old boys had no problem going through the Swiss women’s national team, as they defeated them 7-1 ahead of the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

The Swiss women’s team included Alisha Lehmann, recently voted “World’s Sexiest Footballer.” However, even Lehmann didn’t provide enough of a distraction for the FC Luzern Under-15 boys team, who instilled much doubt among the Swiss before they host the Euros next month.

In fact, according to GB News, the Swiss attempted to conceal the embarrassing defeat from the public but were undone when one of the players from the boys’ team posted a video from the game on TikTok.

“The video garnered approximately 70,000 views before being removed from the platform,” GB News reported.

One possible consolation for the Swiss women is that they played 26 players – far higher than the norm – throughout the game. For example, the team’s third-string goalie, Nadine Bohi, also saw considerable playing time. So, it’s entirely probable they would not have yielded seven goals in a contest where they played only their best players.

The Swiss women have played two other U-15 boys’ teams during their tune-up for Euro 2025; they lost to FC Solothurn by a final score of 2-1. But managed to defeat FC Biel by the same score.

“It’s not uncommon in women’s football to compete against junior teams,” said Swiss Football Association spokesperson Sven Micosse. “The goal: to bring a certain competitive element.

“The focus during this phase of preparation is on the physical aspect. Regardless of the result, these training matches are very similar to our international matches in terms of intensity and mileage.”

As GB News reports, “Switzerland are scheduled to face Czechia in another friendly on Thursday before opening their Euro 2025 campaign against Norway on 2 July at St. Jakob-Park.”