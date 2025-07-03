Trans Athlete Win’s Women’s Cycling Event, Female Competitors Cry Foul

A transgender athlete won a women’s cycling event this week, prompting protests and walk-offs from women athletes.

“The trans athlete, Kate Phillips, won first place at the Lyons Masters National Championships in Wisconsin on Tuesday,” noted Fox News.

Philips also beat out veteran cyclist Julie Peterson, who refused to join with Phillips at the podium during the medal ceremony.

“You could clearly see the power that he had,” Peterson said of Phillips to Fox News, adding that she did not know he registered for the event.

“If I had known, I wouldn’t have spent thousands of dollars in travel and time off work to come and do a race,” Peterson said.

“I said, ‘I don’t want to race against a man,’ and they quickly scolded me and said ‘Oh, you can’t call him a man,’ and I’m like ‘Well, he is a man,’ so I was quickly scolded and corrected that it is a woman and I don’t even know what to say,” she added.

Veteran women’s cyclist Debbie Milne took home seventh place in the race and spoke out against USA Cycling for allowing Phillips to compete.

“To be fair to all humans, if we want to say him or her, he was born a biological male, that is a fact,” Milne told Fox News Digital. “And that is the thing that makes it an unfair advantage. Whatever has happened after that is a whole different topic.

“I’ve raced for 25 years in conditions that only women can understand. There’s a lot that only a born female woman goes through because of the cycles that we have. Even that alone is something that a man-born biological male can never experience,” added Milne. “There’s nothing that can stimulate that, when you show up to the race and you are at the worst point of the monthly cycle and you know you’re at a disadvantage.”

