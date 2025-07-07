‘Tired of this Sh*t: Angel Reese Demands WNBA Officials ‘Do Better’

Angel Reese wants to see the WNBA take decisive action against the “diabolical” officiating that she believes contributed to her team’s 80-75 loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday.

In response to one particular post where a fan showed an image of Reese surrounded by Lynx defenders in the paint, Reese said, “Diabolical.”

Another X user posted, “Idc if I get fined bc that sh*t cheap.” To which Reese captioned the post, saying, idgaf. DO BETTER. @WNBA.”

The free-throw disparity suggests a somewhat lopsided officiating night. The Lynx doubled the Sky when it came to shots from the charity stripe, with Minnesota taking 17 shots and Chicago only getting 8.

In comments about the officiating made to reporters at the end of the game, Reese explained that she is “tired of this sh*t.”

“Yeah, I think we fought really hard,” Reese said. “It’s tough when you talk to officials, and I ask them, ‘Hey, we only shot two free throws. We’ve only been to the free-throw line twice up until the fourth quarter,’ and she tells me it’s not her job. So I know it’s frustrating because I know how hard we’re battling inside, and I think that we came down and fought as hard as we could with what we had.

“And I just know we continue to grow in this. And I think this is a leaping step for us. And obviously we know we can compete with the best, but that has to be fixed, and I don’t give a damn if I get fined, because that sh*tt cheap, and I am tired of this sh*t, because I’ve been nice, and I’ve been humble with it. But I am tired of this sh*t.”

The Sky face the Mystics (8-10) at EagleBank Arena in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.