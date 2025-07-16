Olympic Medalist Audun Groenvold Dead at 49 After Being Struck by Lightning

A Norwegian Olympic medalist has died after being struck by lightning, the Norwegian ski federation announced Wednesday.

He was 49 years old.

“It is with great sadness that we have received the news of Audun Groenvold’s untimely passing,” the federation said. “The former national Alpine skier and ski cross athlete was recently struck by lightning during a cabin trip.”

Groenvold won bronze in the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The former Olympic skier was immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident, but died Tuesday night, the Norwegian ski federation has said.

“Groenvold was a member of Norway’s Alpine skiing team before he moved into freestyle and ski cross,” the Associated Press reports. “He had one podium finish as a World Cup Alpine skier, finishing third in a downhill in Sierra Nevada, Spain, in 1999.

“He also won a bronze medal in ski cross at the 2005 world championships, and the overall ski cross cup in 2007.”

Federation President Tove Moe Dyrhaug lamented the passing of the former skiing star, who went on to become a TV commentator after retiring from competitive skiing.

“Norwegian skiing has lost a prominent figure, who has meant so much to both the Alpine and freestyle communities,” Dyrhaug said, adding that his passing creates “a huge void.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report