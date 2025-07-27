49ers’ Tarron Jackson Has Feeling in Extremities After Scary Training Camp Injury

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Tarron Jackson collapsed on the field and was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance towards the end of Sunday’s training camp session.

After practice, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan assured reporters that the former Carolina Panther was conscious.

“There with Tarron Jackson there at the end, always scary when someone gets taken off on a stretcher,” Shanahan said. “But just letting you guys know, he is conscious, inside communicating with us, can feel all his extremities, and they’re taking him down to Stanford now just for further testing. So hopefully, we cleared the real scary stuff, and hopefully we’ll get some good news on his neck.”

Jackson went down after getting blocked during 11-on-11 drills, according to reports.

“It’s always hard like that and especially when guys watch that,” Shanahan said. “We were close to him, so we could hear him talking, we could see everything moving, so I just told the guys that, which I think eases them up a little bit for the biggest fears, and asked them if they’re okay to continue to go. They all yelled ‘yes,’ and then we finished our last period and a half.”

Jackson signed with the 49ers’ practice squad in January. He has previously had stints with the Eagles and Panthers.