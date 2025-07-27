REPORT: Police Set to Charge Two After Baseball Game Brawl

Police in Massachusetts are reportedly set to arrest at least two people who were involved in a brawl at an adult baseball game on Monday.

Officials in Milford, Massachusetts, have told TMZ Sports that the two are expected to face charges after a fight broke out during a game between American Legion teams Milford Post 59 and East Springfield held at Milford’s Fino Field.

The fight first appeared on the MyMilfordTV livestream on Monday:

Officials did not divulge who was being eyed for arrest, but at least two came to blows during the brawl when hecklers from the crowd ran along behind a dugout and then stepped onto the field, throwing fists.

The American Legion said it is disappointed by the violence, and told TMZ those involved “do not reflect the core values expressed in The American Legion Baseball Code of Sportsmanship, which all players and coaches commit to upholding.”

According to a report by Milford Patch, one of those who might face arrest is a juvenile.

A makeup game scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. is expected to draw a heavy police presence, officials say.

Officials are also implementing a series of safety measures, including bans on large bags, loitering, and the consumption of outside food and beverages.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.