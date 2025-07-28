Caitlin Clark Stalker Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison

Michael Lewis, the man charged with stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark, received a sentence of 2.5 years in prison on Monday.

Lewis, age 55, was arrested in Indianapolis earlier this year after sending several threats and sexually explicit messages to Caitlin Clark via the social media platform X. He shouted “guilty as charged” after pleading not guilty to the charges in January.

“Lewis was sending these messages to Clark before the FBI then received his account information and showed up to his hotel room in Indianapolis. Lewis is from Texas, yet had gone to Indiana in the midst of his frightening messages,” noted the New York Post.

“Lewis was sentenced immediately in January and was told to cease contact with Clark and stay away from any Fever or Pacers games, events or properties. He was also required to stay away from Hinkle Fieldhouse, where Clark’s boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, coaches for Butler University,” it added.

Lewis reportedly became erratic during his court hearing on Monday, per WTHR Indianapolis, and the judge frequently had to correct his behavior.

“I just want her to be safe,” Lewis reportedly said of his actions, adding that he stalked the basketball star out of concerns for her well-being.

“I’ve never threatened her, I’ve never thought about threatening her,” Lewis said.

“He is going to talk himself out of a plea,” the judge said. “You have to understand that as part of a plea deal, you are admitting responsibility.”

After avoiding admission of responsibility for several minutes, Lewis finally answered “Yes” to the charges against him as part of his plea deal.

Lewis received 2.5 years in prison with credit for time already served.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.