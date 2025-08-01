Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Wants Out, Submits Trade Request

Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons says he wants out and told fans he has formally submitted a trade request to the team as contract negotiations continue to stall.

The 26-year-old player was a first-round pick for the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft and went on to become the Rookie of the Year that season, but he has taken to his social media to say he wants to break ties with the team, ESPN reported.

“I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys,” Parsons wrote. “My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.” The post was titled “Thank you, Dallas.”

Fans had already been heard speaking out about their hopes that the Cowboys would make a deal to resign Parsons, but it appears their support for the Pennsylvania native has come to no avail.

Contract negotiations have been at a standstill at least since April, when ESPN reported in July that contract negotiations were “further away from a deal in late July, early August than we were in late March, early April.”

Things weren’t any better as August dawned when news broke that Parsons was rumored to be considering a trade.

Team owner Jerry Jones had been heard making dour comments about Parsons for having missed several games last year due to injuries.

“[If] we sign him, doesn’t mean we’re going to have him. He was hurt six games last year, seriously,” Jones said — though Parsons was actually only out four games last season. “I remember signing a player for the highest paid at the position in the league, and he got knocked out two-thirds of the year, Dak Prescott, so there’s a lot of things you can think about, just as the player does when you’re thinking about committing and guaranteeing money.”

Jones added, “Contracts are four, five years, okay? There’s a lot of water under the bridge if you step out there and do something in the first two or three. You can get hit by a car. Seriously.”

Still, the track record of players asking for a trade and getting their wish fulfilled is not good. Recently, Lamar Jackson, Brandon Aiyuk, Tee Higgins, and Deebo Samuel each requested trades, and none of them were traded during the season they said they wanted out.

Parsons is already entering the fifth year of the deal he made as a rookie, so the team really does not have to honor his trade request this season.

To date, Parsons has 52.5 career sacks, trailing only Reggie White (70), Derrick Thomas (58), J.J. Watt (57), and DeMarcus Ware (53.5) since sacks were first counted as an official stat in 1982. ESPN added, “Parsons and White are the only players to record at least 12 sacks in each of their first four seasons, and Parsons reached 12 last season.”

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.