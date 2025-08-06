Cloud Resembling Iconic Hulk Hogan Pose Sighted Above Legend’s Funeral

A cloud oddly resembling one of Hulk Hogan’s more iconic victory poses appeared in the sky outside the wrestling legend’s funeral on Tuesday.

According to Dee Jay Silver, one of Hogan’s friends, the Hoganesque cloud appeared near Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Florida, just as the sun was setting.

“If this isn’t a sign, then I don’t know what is,” longtime Hogan pal Bam Margera wrote on his Instagram page.

The wrestling star’s funeral was a star-studded affair, featuring Kid Rock, Theo Von, Triple H, and many others. Hogan’s daughter, Brooke, however, did not attend, citing her late father’s disdain for funeral services.

“My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn’t want one,” she wrote on Instagram Tuesday night. “And although I know people grieve in many ways — and I’m so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how…privately…the way that made me feel the closest to him.”

Brooke chose to memorialize her father’s life at a Florida beach.

Hogan died on July 24 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his Florida home.