WATCH: Jags Kicker Cam Little Kicks 70-Yard Field Goal in Preseason Game

It’s often said that the preseason doesn’t count, and it doesn’t, as Jaguars kicker Cam Little just proved.

Little drilled a 70-yard field goal as the first half expired in Jacksoncille’s game against the Steelers Saturday night.

The NFL record for a field goal is 66 yards, set by former Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in a 2021 regular-season game against the Lions. It’s important to emphasize the regular season, because although Little’s kick went farther, it doesn’t count in the record books because it occurred in the preseason.

One of the most impressive aspects of Little’s kick is that he cleared it by a ton. The ball not only cleared the crossbar, it landed in the arms of the ball boy who appeared to be stationed about five or six yards behind the field goal post.

Little, a sixth-round pick in 2024, had a successful rookie season with the Jags, making 27 of 29 field goals. His longest kick was 59 yards.

Needless to say, if the Jaguars find themselves in the position of needing a field goal longer than 59 yards this year, they likely won’t hesitate to give Little a shot.