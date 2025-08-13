Travis Kelce Cried, Begged the Cleveland Browns to Draft Him: ‘I Will F*cking Die for this City’

Jamie Squire_Getty Images (17)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Paul Bois

Three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce said he cried when begging the Cleveland Browns to draft him before landing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since Kelce called Cleveland his home after attending Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati, he begged the team to draft him as a local.

“I cried in [Chudzinski’s] office and said, ‘I will fucking die for this city!’” Kelce told GQ. “I literally was in tears. I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m getting emotional. I grew up down the street. I would f–king do anything to play for the Cleveland Browns.’ He looked at me like I was insane. I don’t think he’d ever had somebody just pour out their emotions.”

According to the New York Post, leading up to the 2013 NFL Draft, “Kelce met with the Browns and the team’s then-head coach, Rob Chudzinski, and made clear he wanted one thing — to be a Cleveland Brown.”

As the Rolling Stones so eloquently put it: “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you get what you need.”

Since being taken in by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round, Kelce’s career has skyrocketed to superstardom heights after racking up 10 Pro Bowl picks and three Super Bowl victories, not to mention a high-profile romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

“As for the Browns, they took linebacker Barkevious Mingo and cornerback Leon McFadden, neither of whom earned a Pro Bowl appearance in their respective careers, though Mingo did win a Super Bowl with the 2016 Patriots,” noted the Post.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thrillerEXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google PlayVimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.