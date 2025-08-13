Three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end Travis Kelce said he cried when begging the Cleveland Browns to draft him before landing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since Kelce called Cleveland his home after attending Cleveland Heights High School and the University of Cincinnati, he begged the team to draft him as a local.

“I cried in [Chudzinski’s] office and said, ‘I will fucking die for this city!’” Kelce told GQ. “I literally was in tears. I said, ‘I’m sorry, I’m getting emotional. I grew up down the street. I would f–king do anything to play for the Cleveland Browns.’ He looked at me like I was insane. I don’t think he’d ever had somebody just pour out their emotions.”

According to the New York Post, leading up to the 2013 NFL Draft, “Kelce met with the Browns and the team’s then-head coach, Rob Chudzinski, and made clear he wanted one thing — to be a Cleveland Brown.”

As the Rolling Stones so eloquently put it: “You can’t always get what you want, but if you try sometimes, you get what you need.”

Since being taken in by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round, Kelce’s career has skyrocketed to superstardom heights after racking up 10 Pro Bowl picks and three Super Bowl victories, not to mention a high-profile romance with pop star Taylor Swift.

“As for the Browns, they took linebacker Barkevious Mingo and cornerback Leon McFadden, neither of whom earned a Pro Bowl appearance in their respective careers, though Mingo did win a Super Bowl with the 2016 Patriots,” noted the Post.