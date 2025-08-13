Police bodycam video of the arrest of U.S. Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson shows her calling her boyfriend a “coward” as she was being arrested for domestic violence in a Seattle airport.

Richardson was arrested late in July at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport after police were called when witnesses said they saw her attack her boyfriend.

Now, police bodycam video of the arrest has been released, showing Richardson arguing with police, the New York Post reported.

“This is the position that Christian puts me into,” Richardson said of her boyfriend. “Because he’s a coward and I don’t want anything to do with him from this point going forward. My name is Sha’Carri Richardson. Have no problem with letting you know who I am. Haven’t put my hands on him. We had an argument, I will be honest about that.”

“But yeah, you’re a coward,” Richardson says to Christian in the video. “You’re a fucking coward. … I will never fuck with you again.”

An officer tells the Olympian that she was being arrested for assault, even as she continues to deny the accusation.

Richardson continues blaming her boyfriend, yelling, “Christian, are you serious right now? Christian, I am going to go to jail because of you right now!”

The Olympic gold medalist has since apologized and said she intends to look for help.

“More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that — holding myself accountable,” Richardson said in a video posted to social media.

“I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and in my spirit and not allowing this moment, but accepting this moment to be more,” she added.

“So my only thing is, I want to be more — not just only for myself, for my family, my fans. I overly appreciate y’all supporting me and showing love and even holding me accountable to being my best self. So more than anything, I refused to run away, ” she said, “but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater, but you gotta go through in order to get there.”

