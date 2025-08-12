U.S. Olympian Sha’Carri Richardson Breaks Silence After Domestic Violence Incident

U.S. Olympic runner Sha’Carri Richardson has broken her silence after being accused of domestic violence at an airport in Seattle.

The Olympian’s plea to fans comes after surveillance video seemed to catch the 25-year-old sprinter violently shoving her boyfriend at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July.

Richardson was arrested late in July over the incident and was charged with fourth-degree domestic violence.

Now, Richardson is admitting that she needs “a certain level of help” and is asking for “understanding.”

“More than anything, definitely a lot of self-reflection, a lot of understanding of not only putting myself in a compromising situation with somebody that I have a deep care and appreciation for as well, is something that — holding myself accountable,” Richardson said in a video posted to social media.

“I’m taking this time to not only see myself but get myself a certain level of help that overall is going to reflect who I truly am in my heart and in my spirit and not allowing this moment, but accepting this moment to be more,” she added.

“So my only thing is, I want to be more — not just only for myself, for my family, my fans. I overly appreciate y’all supporting me and showing love and even holding me accountable to being my best self. So more than anything, I refused to run away, ” she said, “but face everything that comes to me head-on because everything on the other side is greater, but you gotta go through in order to get there.”

Richardson has had a troubled athletic career and has repeatedly been embroiled in controversy after controversy.

In July of 2023, for instance, she accused American Airlines of being “racist” when she was asked to shut down her cell phone along with everyone else upon takeoff.

Richardson has repeatedly assigned a motive of “racism” to things she does not like. And in 2021, she was handed a suspension from competition after she tested positive for marijuana in her system, causing her results for the Olympic trials to be erased.

Richardson was later left off the U.S. Olympic team in Track and Field.

