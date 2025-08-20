Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville is taking aim at the NFL over the Minnesota Vikings’ recent announcement that it has added two men to its cheerleading squad.

The Vikings have suffered a backlash after last week’s announcement that they have added two men to their cheer squad, Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn. The team has especially taken heat for posting videos showing the pair performing effeminate dance routines.

But speaking to OutKick’s HotMic podcast, Sen. Tuberville said he is perplexed by the Vikings’ new cheerleaders and hopes it is not going to be a trend in the NFL.

“I would like to ask the ownership of the NFL and the commissioner, what the hell are you doing?” Tuberville said. “If you’re going to be woke and you’re going to try to, you know, take the men out of men’s sports is what they’re doing … then you’re going to have a huge problem.”

“At the end of the day, I hope to God it doesn’t come south to Atlanta, or to Texas, or to Dallas, or to some of our NFL teams, because you’ll lose it. I mean, people will actually quit buying tickets and going,” the former Auburn Tigers head coach said.

“This is the narrative they’re trying to push out — this is not just a couple of people being men cheerleaders. It is about pushing a narrative that you want to put gender into sports and let everybody know that we’re trying to show that, ‘Hey, we’re going to take the masculinity out of it a little bit,’ and that’s not going to happen in the South,” he added.

