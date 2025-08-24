Chiefs Coach Andy Reid’s Office Targeted by Gunfire Last Year

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was nearly struck by a bullet last year when his office was the target of gunfire, a report now says.

We have learned that a bullet shattered a window of Reid’s office at the Chiefs’ practice facility on May 4, 2024, the Kansas City Star reported.

The bullet reportedly went through the glass and slammed into a wall near the 67-year-old Super Bowl-winning coach’s private bathroom, only 15 feet from his desk. And this shooting occurred while he was in the office.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

“Because the building was occupied at the time of the bullet coming through the window,” A Kansas City Police Department spokesperson told the paper, “the case is being investigated as an aggravated assault.”

The bullet that entered the coach’s office was one of three fired at the building, police said.

The paper added that the Chiefs have now replaced many of the windows in the facility with bulletproof glass.

The team has also erected more fencing at a farther distance from the building to serve as a larger buffer zone.

The news seems to have come as a shock to many members of the Chiefs staff. Reportedly, even many who work for the organization were not told of the gunfire directed toward the offices.

Police have made no arrests and have no suspects in the incident.

The three-story facility in question contains the team’s front offices as well as its corporate offices and sits next to the team’s three practice fields. The building is part of the Truman Sports Complex, close to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Reid is now the fourth-winningest NFL coach in league history with 301 total victories, 100 more than any other current coach.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston.