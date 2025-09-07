The Baltimore Orioles went from being on the receiving end of a no-hit loss to walk-off winners Saturday night.

Infielder Jackson Holliday broke up the no-hitter with a two-out home run in the ninth. Becoming the first player to snap a no-hitter with a two-out ninth inning homer since Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager against Houston Astros lefty Framber Valdez last Aug. 6, CBS Sports reports.

“I think some of Cal’s magic resonated and affected us there in the ninth,” O’s interim manager Tony Mansolino said after the game, in a reference to the pregame festivities and honoring of Orioles legend Cal Ripken Jr.

Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto came within two outs of no-hit history, only to have the whole thing unravel before his very eyes. He surrendered only two walks and struck out ten before the dame broke,

Yamamoto gave way to Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen. However, the pen was unable to stop the bleeding as Treinen failed to retire any of the four hitters he faced. Treinen then gave way to Tanner Scott, who surrendered the two-run home run to Emmanuel Rivera.

“There’s no words,” Treinen told reporters after the game. “I cost us one of the better outings I’ve ever seen in my career with Yamamoto. He deserved better than that.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had a hard time putting the loss into words.

“It’s hard to recount a game like this,” Roberts said after the game. “Where you feel like there’s so many things where you get a little bit of momentum, build off a great outing by Yoshinobu, and take that into tomorrow. And then, obviously, it completely flipped.”

The loss is part of a downward spiral for the Dodgers as the season comes to a close.

“The loss was the fifth in a row for the Dodgers and their seventh loss in the last eight games,” CBS Sports reports. “Their lead in the NL West is down to one game over the San Diego Padres (SD 10, COL 8). Saturday was the Dodgers’ fourth straight game scoring three runs or fewer. Offense, not pitching, has been their single biggest issue during this recent slump.”