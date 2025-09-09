NFL: Jalen Carter’s Ejection Serves as Suspension for Spitting

The NFL has recognized Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter’s ejection six seconds into Thursday’s season opener as a suspension, and will not suspend him further, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Carter will, however, face a fine $57,222.

Video showing Carter spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott instantly went viral during Thursday night’s opener in Philadelphia.

While an injured Eagles player was being tended to after the opening kickoff, Prescott spat on the ground near the Eagles’ huddle. Carter then walked forward and confronted Prescott. After a brief exchange of words, Carter spat on Prescott.

Officials immediately threw the flag and ejected Carter from the game.

“Carter will forfeit his Week 1 game check worth $57,222, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but will be available to play in the Eagles’ Week 2 Super Bowl rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs,” ESPN reports. “The NFL Players Association also notified the league that Carter has waived his right to appeal the punishment.

“The Eagles and Carter’s agent Drew Rosenhaus also worked on an agreement that the team will not use the suspension to void guarantees in Carter’s contract or seek signing bonus payment forfeiture.”

Carter apologized to his teammates and the fans when speaking to reporters after the game.

The decision to essentially let Carter get by with time served on the ejection comes as a bit of a surprise, given the league’s tough-sounding language on sportsmanship issues.

Earlier this year at the league meetings, NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent told coaches and owners that a lack of sportsmanship posed a direct threat to the league’s brand and, as a result, the NFL would employ a “zero tolerance for acts that demean the game.”

The Eagles will take on the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sunday at 4:25 EST.