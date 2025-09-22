Former ESPN anchor Keith Olbermann appeared to threaten conservative CNN analyst Scott Jennings on Monday.

Olbermann wrote to Scott Jennings in a now-deleted post on X, “You’re next motherfucker.”

“But keep mugging to the camera,” he said in another deleted post.

Scott Jennings shared screenshots of the posts and tagged FBI Director Kash Patel.

According to the New York Post, Olbermann was “responding to a tweet from Jennings reacting to ABC reinstating late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, after he was pulled off the air for offensive comments related to conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.”

‘”Now we get the fascists off real TV. That’d mean your career is next, Jennings. Send a tape to Real America ‘s Voice,’ Olbermann posted in that thread, a possible clarification of what he meant,” added the post.

Olbermann’s post comes less than a week after he suggested conservative activist Charlie Kirk is burning in hell following his assassination.

