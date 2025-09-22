REPORT: Disney Concerned that Trump Could Force Them to Choose Between Jimmy Kimmel and the NFL

According to Disney insiders, company executives are worried that the Trump administration won’t approve their massive ESPN deal with the NFL if they allow Jimmy Kimmel to return to the airwaves.

Sources told Front Office Sports that worries are mounting that the administration could hold Kimmel’s lies over the company’s head when it comes to approving Disney-owned ESPN’s deal with the NFL. The deal includes taking a ten percent ownership stake in the football league.

The new Disney deal with the NFL requires federal approval because it isn’t merely a broadcast deal, but includes buying into the NFL itself.

Trump has already threatened to yank ABC’s broadcast license because Kimmel has acted as an arm of the Democrat Party by never allowing any Republicans or conservatives to appear on his show and because he has helped the Democrat Party to campaign and fundraise. This all violates the supposed objective and unbiased coverage networks are held to according to federal law.

“All they do is hit Trump. They’re licensed. They’re not allowed to do that. They’re an arm of the Democrat Party,” Trump told reporters on Air Force 1.

Trump has set aside his feud with the NFL and even became the first sitting president to attend the Super Bowl early this year. But Disney executives fear he could see the ESPN deal as a lever to make sure ABC fires Jimmy Kimmel entirely.

If Trump chooses to use the ESPN deal as a means to further his attack on Kimmel’s blatant bias, insiders fear that Disney will be faced with either choosing the ESPN deal or keeping Kimmel and not both. And since the NFL brings in hundreds of millions of dollars, the choice would be easy… and Kimmel will be done for.

Meanwhile, Disney has been trying to negotiate with Kimmel for a return to the air, but with the provision that he tone down his extremist, hateful, left-wing political rhetoric.

Thus far, Kimmel has refused to make any concessions at all.

