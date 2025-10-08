The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has pulled a Hulu docuseries centering on Bill Belichick after he bombed his first season of coaching football.

Sources confirmed to Inside Carolina this week that the docuseries will no longer be happening. It was to focus on Super Bowl-winning coach Bill Belichick’s journey with the team for his first season. Belichick proudly announced the series this past August.

“I’m excited to share with you that we will be doing that with EverWonder and Hulu that will showcase our football program,” Belichick said at the time. “This is about the UNC football program. There’s obviously a lot of interest in it, and it will stream on Hulu later this fall.”

“It’s gonna feature the players working hard, which you guys do. It’s about the players improving and getting better through their hard work, which you do,” he continued. “And a program starting from where it started from several months ago to wherever it’s gonna do during the course of the season, which, of course, we determine on the field. It’ll show our commitment to winning, it’ll show our commitment to the team, and that’s our priority.”

Bill Belichick’s first season has largely been a flop with a 2-3 after five games.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.