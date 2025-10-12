WATCH: Colts Corner Suffers Injury After Brutal Collision During Pregame Warmups

Football is a dangerous game where injuries can be expected. However, you don’t usually expect injuries to occur before the game starts. But that’s what happened to the Colts on Sunday.

Colts cornerback Charvarius Ward was getting loose during warmups when he collided with a tight end while running across the field.

The player Ward collided with was tight end Drew Ogletree. As for Ward, he suffered a concussion and was forced to miss Indianapolis’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Ward is in his first season with the Colts. He spent the last three in San Francisco, where he built up a reputation as one of the best, most dependable corners in the league. Since arriving in Indy, Ward has lived up to the billing and has been a crucial part of the Colts’ impressive 5-1 start to the season.

The Colts defeated the Cardinals, 40-6.