Fans Want Tush Push Banned After Refs Bail Eagles Out on Fumble Call vs. Giants

NFL fans became fed up with the Eagles’ “push tush” play on Sunday after Philly QB Jalen Hurts made a fumble that ended up not being ruled a fumble.

The Eagles unleashed the play on 4th-and-1 to push Hurts just far enough ahead to gain a first down, but as he surged forward, he lost control of the ball, and it appeared that the New York Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux stripped it from Hurts’ possession.

Naturally, the Giants thought they had won control of the ball.

Watch:

Of course, the refs disagreed. They ruled that Hurts’ forward progress was already finished before he lost the ball. Therefore, the call gave the Eagles a first down.

The whole thing drove frustrated fans to call for a ban on the tush push play, as Bleacher Report noted.

