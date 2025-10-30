Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry Would Rather Trump Pick Next LSU Coach over AD Scott Woodward

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said he would rather President Trump select the next LSU head coach than current Athletics Director Scott Woodward.

Landry denounced Scott Woodward’s judgment in a statement to reporters on Wednesday, referring to the “$53 million buyout for LSU head football coach Brian Kelly, who was fired Sunday,” per Baton Rouge WAFB.

“The $70 million was a reference to a contract Woodward wrote for coach Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M, which ultimately resulted in that buyout amount after Woodward had left that university,” it added.

Landry said that Woodward would continue what he called a “failed path.”

“Hell, I’ll let Donald Trump select it before I let him do it,” Landry said.

“We are not going down a failed path,” Landry added. “This is a pattern. The guy that’s here now wrote that contract that cost Texas A&M more than $70 million. Right now, we have a $53 million liability. We are not doing that again.”

Not all was doom and gloom for Landry, who believed that LSU would find a “great coach.”

“And, you know what? I believe that we’re going to find a great coach,” Landry said. “Maybe we let President Trump pick it. He loves winners.”

Landry said he will not be choosing the coach.

“But I can promise you, we’re going to pick a coach and we’re going to make sure that coach is successful, and we’re going to make sure that he’s compensated properly, and we’re going to put metrics on it, because I’m tired of rewarding failure in this country and then leaving the taxpayers to foot the bill,” he said.

