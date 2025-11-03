VIDEO: Bengals Running Back Chase Brown Rips His Defense After Historic Collapse Against Bears

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown was so mad at the team’s loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday that he took a few shots at his own defensive line.

Bears tight end Colston Loveland pulled in a pass from quarterback Caleb Williams in the fourth quarter and was bounced around by no less than two Bengals players, but was able to skip right out of their clutches and make the game-winning touchdown seemingly without any worries that the five Bengals chasing him would come anywhere near him.

Loveland’s easy touchdown did not sit well with Chase Brown after the 47-42 loss.

“They played really well at the start of the season; they were carrying us on their back. So now that we’re stepping up, we just got to play complementary football,” Brown said, according to Sports Illustrated.

“We put the ball in the end zone and go up a point at the end, finish the f—ing game. Like, just end it. That’s what we need to do. Just end the f—ing game. Get us the ball back. Let us f—ing go to 22 victory, and let’s end the game. That’s how I feel.”

Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase seemed equally miffed. According to Fox Sports, he was heard muttering, “One fucking stop,” on the way back to the locker room.

Linebacker Barrett Carter also noted that they simply failed to stop the run.

“If you can’t stop the run in this league, you’re not going to win,” he said. “We’re going to fix it internally. We have to rely on each other and trust each other. There’s no pointing fingers,” Carter said.

Fox Sports added that most of the defensive team left the building without talking much to the press.

