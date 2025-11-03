VIDEO: Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Arm Injury

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a shocking injury to his left elbow during a tackle in the Week 9 Sunday Night Football game against Seattle.

Daniels chose to run on second and goal with the Commanders down by 31 in the fourth quarter, but he got nabbed by the Seahawks’ no. 42, Drake Thomas. When Daniels was tackled, he whirled around and put out his left arm as he fell. But upon contact with the ground, the quarterback’s left arm buckled the wrong way at the elbow.

With the support of his teammates, Daniels walked off the field under his own power and did not ride a cart back to his lines.

Daniels was having a bad night even before the gruesome injury. He was 16-for-22, with 153 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He also suffered four sacks.

Daniels’ rookie season went well, and he finished 12-5, but now, in his second season, it has been a completely different story. So far this year, he has only earned a 2-4 record as a starter. And now, with this arm injury, it seems unlikely he’ll be back any time soon.

