Immigration rights activists have called on the Los Angeles Dodgers to decline an invitation to the White House celebration of their World Series victory.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON) told the Dodgers that a visit to the White House would “normalize” President Trump.

“DODGERS do not visit the White House. Do not normalize Donald Trump. We are witnessing human rights abuses each and every day, traumatizing our communities. Take a stand with the rest of Los Angeles and California and say, NO to Donald Trump!” the organization said.

“Los Angeles is a city built by immigrants, working families, and dreamers. We celebrate our champions, but we also stand for justice, dignity, and love for our community,” it added. “Dodgers, stay with us. Stand with the city that has always stood with you.”

The organization also released an open letter asking Dodgers fans to sign a petition urging them to decline the White House invitation.

“By visiting a president who has used his power to harm the most vulnerable, the team would be turning its back on the very people who fill the stadiums, wear the jerseys, and give this team its heart,” the letter said.

“By encouraging the team to do the right thing, we will show the White House that Los Angeles stands for compassion, dignity, and solidarity with their immigrant neighbors,” it added.

As noted by the Los Angeles Times, the Dodgers were put in a “precarious position” this past summer when the Trump administration stepped up immigration raids in the city.

“The Trump administration’s actions sparked protests around the city, including outside the gates of the stadium when masked federal officials staged there in a line of vehicles,” the outlet noted. “The Dodgers said they had nothing to do with that operation and announced the team would pledge $1 million ‘toward direct financial assistance for families of immigrants impacted by recent events in the region.'”

Dodgers President and Chief Executive Stan Kasten said at the time that the team had “heard the calls for us to take a leading role on behalf of those affected.”

