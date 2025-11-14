Woman Sues Rams’ Alaric Jackson for Allegedly Taunting Her with Sex Video

A woman from Philadelphia is suing Los Angeles Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson and accusing him of constantly holding a video of their sexual encounter over her head and refusing to delete it.

The lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, but the accuser’s name was withheld in the filing, according to ESPN.

In the lawsuit, the unnamed woman claims that she caught Jackson recording them while having sex without her consent. She also says he would not delete the recording when she asked him to do so.

In fact, she alleges that Jackson told her he deleted the video, then later admitted he never did delete it, then told her that she would “never know” if he ever deleted the video from his phone or not.

Jackson already served a two-game suspension in August of last year after the woman reported the incident to the NFL.

Despite filing the civil lawsuit, the woman admitted that she declined to pursue a criminal case with the Los Angeles Police.

The new lawsuit claims the woman suffered “emotional distress, loss of privacy, and psychological harm” and claims a violation of “gender violence.”

Neither Jackson and his representation, nor the NFL or the Rams have commented on the lawsuit.

Jackson was signed to a three-year, $57 million contract extension with the Rams in February.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, X at WTHuston, or Truth Social at @WarnerToddHuston.