Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the former University of Virginia football player convicted of killing three other players on the team, received five life sentences on Friday.

Jones shot and killed University of Virginia football players D’Sean Perry, Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and “wounded two other students on a charter bus returning to campus from a class trip to Washington, D.C.,” according to WTVR.

FOX News reported he was also sentenced to an additional 23 years on top of the five life stints.

Breitbart News noted the shooting occurred on November 13, 2022, and that Jones indicated his father’s departure in his parents’ divorce had been extremely “traumatic” for him.

The New York Post points to a Richmond Times-Dispatch story in which Jones said his parents divorced when he was five, after which time he did not see his father again until his teen years.

He said, “My dad and me were really close. It just hurt me when he had to leave. That was one of the most traumatic things that happened to me in my life. I didn’t understand why he left. When I went to school, people didn’t understand me.”

Jones father indicated his son could have called and talked about things instead of shooting the three individuals dead.

