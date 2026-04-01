Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly served as the White House communications director in President Donald Trump’s first term, posted a social media post on April 1st saying that he was “running for President.”

In a post on X, Scaramucci shared a video in which he shared that he was “announcing” his “candidacy for the presidency” in the 2028 presidential election. Breitbart News has reported that Scaramucci has criticized Trump and called for Republican lawmakers who “love America” to save the GOP from Trump.

Scaramucci has also described Trump as being a “diseased dad” and an “orange maniac.”

“I thought about doing this at the Capitol steps,” Scaramucci stated on X. “I thought about doing this at Cape Canaveral, where we’re launching our astronauts to the moon. But, I’m going to do it right here in our offices. I’m announcing my candidacy for the presidency — Mooch 2028.”

Several people responded to Scaramucci’s post, one expressing that they wished Scaramucci “wasn’t doing an April fools prank.”

“Your April Fools expiration deadline was noon, Anthony,” Gerard Baker, editor-at-large for the Wall Street Journal wrote in a post on X. “You have to do it now.”

“I wish Anthony wasn’t doing an April fools prank,” another person wrote. “He would be a great president.”

“I distinctly recall when I was growing up, April Fools gags had to be pulled by noon or you had to wait til next year,” another person wrote.

“You lasted two days working for the White House is this a joke,” another person asked.