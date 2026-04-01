‘You Lost Me Forever’: Toronto Blue Jays Blasted for Wishing Jewish Fans ‘Happy Passover’

Several major sports teams had their social media accounts flooded on Wednesday with vulgar and antisemitic comments for merely wishing their Jewish fans a “Happy Passover.”

The Toronto Blue Jays posted a Passover tribute on X that read, “Happy Passover!” That alone was enough to annoy some fans. However, the post also included the Star of David, which enraged some fans even more.

Blue Jays fans did not hold back their anger.

“Star of david isn’t a jewish symbol from 3000 years ago its a zionist symbol from the early 1900’s you cucks,” one enraged X user wrote.

“Ewhh .. seeing this helped me get over that world series loss a lot quicker thank you! No longer a proud fan,” wrote another.

“This is such an awesome April Fools joke you guys just earned yourself a new fan,” wrote another.

“Blue Jays on the wrong side of history!” exclaimed another.

“Israel is committing Genocide,” another wrote, accusingly.

“FREE PALESTINE,” another demanded.

“wtf is this garbage,” another asked.

Others decided to voice their discontent with memes

The Blue Jays were by no means the only team to wish fans a “Happy Passover.” Nor were they the only team to have their comments section flooded with anti-Israel or antisemitic remarks.

It must also be noted that, though outnumbered by the negative, some of the comments were positive.

Passover begins on April 2 and lasts until April 9.