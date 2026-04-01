Watch: Actress Leslie Jones Tells Young Fans Don’t Get Married, Says ‘Marriage Is Legalized Slavery’

Comedian and actress Leslie Jones advised her young fans not to get married, calling marriage “legalized slavery,” and noted that her father raised her not “to be anybody’s wife.”

“I think marriage is legalized slavery,” Jones told Ziwerekoru Fumudoh, who is better known as simply “Ziwe.”

After being asked to elaborate, Jones declared that “a man — especially if he is expecting you to be a tradwife — might as well pull out a whip.”

The comedian’s statement elicited a shocked facial expression from Ziwe, prompting Jones to add, “And a chain.”

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Notably, the term “tradwife” is a portmanteau of “traditional wife,” and refers to a woman who takes on traditional gender roles within her marriage — oftentimes involving a focus on homemaking and raising children — while her husband adopts the role of the household’s primary breadwinner.

“There are young people watching who might be wanting to get married, what would you say to them?” Ziwe asked, to which Jones replied with only one word: “Don’t.”

Earlier in their conversation, Jones said, “My daddy didn’t raise me like that,” to which Ziwe responded by inquiring, “To be a tradwife?”

“To be anybody’s wife,” the 58-year-old comedian clarified. “My dad used to literally say that to me: ‘I didn’t raise you to be somebody’s wife.'”

“I don’t know if it’s brave or smart,” Jones acknowledged, adding, “Most of the people that I know that’s gotten married are divorced now.”

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