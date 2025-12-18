Plane Owned by Former NASCAR Driver Greg Biffle Crashes in North Carolina

A plane registered to former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle crashed in North Carolina on Thursday. While it is unknown whether Biffle or his family was on the plane, reports indicate there have been multiple fatalities.

The crash occurred at Statesville Regional Airport in Statesville, North Carolina. The plane, a Cessna Citation, had been scheduled to fly to Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport, north of Charlotte. However, according to reports, the aircraft flew only 29 miles before turning around and attempting to land back at Statesville, where it crashed.

The crash occurred at 10:15 EST.

According to Yahoo’s Nick Bromberg: The plane is owned by GB Aviation Leasing LLC. The address listed on the FAA registry for the plane matches an address for Biffle in Mooresville, North Carolina. A brief news conference by Statesville officials early Thursday afternoon did not provide much information other than confirming the crash took place, and the airport was closed. In 2024, Biffle, a licensed pilot, used his helicopter and pilot skills to help people in remote areas of North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. The hurricane had flooded out roads and caused significant infrastructure damage to the Appalachians thanks to flooding rains.

The 55-year-old Biffle made a name for himself as one of the premier racers on the NASCAR circuit. He won 19 Cup Series races over his career.