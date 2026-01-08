Secretary of State Marco Rubio Rules Out Taking Dolphins Head Coaching Job

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says he is ruling out taking the job of head coach for the Miami Dolphins.

Rubio announced his firm decision in a post on X on Thursday.

“I do not normally respond to online rumors but feel the need to do so at this moment,” he wrote in the message. “I will not be a candidate for the currently vacant HC and GM positions with the Miami Dolphins.”

“While you never know what the future may bring, right now my focus must remain on global events and also the precious archives of the United States of America,” he explained.

Rubio does have a connection to the Dolphins. His wife, Jeanette, is a former Dolphins cheerleader, and he is well known as a football fan.

Rubio is, of course, delivering a lighthearted response to the recent Internet meme about the many tasks he has taken on in the Donald Trump administration.

Along with joining the Trump cabinet as Secretary of State, Rubio served as interim national security adviser and, for a short time, as head of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) before the agency was shut down. Trump also appointed Rubio to serve as the acting national archivist.

His growing resume has sent Internet wags to AI image generators to create a whole series of “jobs” for the Florida Republican.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston