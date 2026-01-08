Woman Accuses Chiefs Star Rashee Rice of Years of Domestic Abuse

The ex-girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is accusing the player of years of domestic abuse.

Dacoda Nichole has backed up her claims with photos posted to Instagram of injuries she claims to have suffered at the hands of Rice. She also posted photos of property damage that she says Rice perpetrated, including one she says represents a hole in the wall Rice made with his fist, WFAA-TV reported.

“I’m so tired of keeping quiet, I’m so tired of protecting his image,” Nichole wrote on the post. “I’ve been through too much in a span of 8 years and I’ve had ENOUGH! I’ve dealt with abuse for years, me and this man decided to break up a couple months ago and since then it’s been nothing but hell.”

The Chiefs released a statement saying they are aware of the allegations.

“The club is aware of the allegations on social media and is in communication with the National Football League. We have no further comment at this time,” the team said in a statement.

Rice was sentenced to thirty days in prison for his involvement in a multi-car drag racing accident in March of 2024.

Rice pleaded guilty in a Dallas court to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury for the accident, according to ESPN. Police testified that he had been traveling at 119 mph in a Lamborghini SUV ahead of the accident.

He also served a six-game suspension from playing for violating the league’s personal conduct policies. He returned to the active roster in October after serving his suspension.

