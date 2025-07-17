Chiefs’ Rashee Rice Sentenced to 30 Days in Jail for March Car Crash

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced to thirty days in jail and a five-year probation after being convicted on several charges for a multi-car drag racing accident in March of last year.

Rice pleaded guilty in a Dallas court to two third-degree felony charges of collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury for the accident, according to ESPN. Police testified that he had been traveling at 119 mph in a Lamborghini SUV ahead of the accident.

The courts stated that Rice could serve his 30-day sentence at any time during his five-year probationary period.

The Chiefs’ star also paid $115,000 in restitution to cover medical expenses for the people injured during the crash.

The player had been allowed to continue participating in team functions last season as the case wound its way through the court system.

Last year, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stated that the team would not limit Rice’s participation until the results of any investigations and court actions were completed.

“We’re waiting for the law enforcement part of it to take place, and we’ll go from there,” Reid said in April, according to CBS. “As long as he’s learned from (the accident), that’s the important part of it. We’ll take it from there and see what takes place.”

The NFL also deferred any disciplinary moves until the legal process was done.

It is expected that Rice will now face a multi-game suspension and a fine during the upcoming 2025 season.

Rice has apologized for his reckless actions.

“Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas,” Rice said in a statement. “There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

“Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families,” he added.

