Sherrone Moore’s Wife Told 911 Operators Coach was ‘Trying to Kill Himself’

The wife of fired Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore told a 911 operator that she feared her husband intended to kill himself on the evening of his firing on December 10.

Moore was fired on December 10 for cause after university officials determined he had an inappropriate relationship with a football program employee.

That same day, Kelli Moore called the police and warned them that her husband was threatening self-harm, TMZ reported.

“I’m worried that my husband is going to hurt himself. Can you guys track his phone?” Kelli Moore is heard saying on the 911 recordings.

Operators asked why she felt that way, and she replied, “Because he said that to me … he said he’s trying to kill himself.”

“He just called me saying he got fired from his job, and he’s in crisis,” she is heard saying on the recording. “I told him that I love him and that I need him to come home, but I don’t know where he is. He said he was on a highway.”

“I just need to make sure he’s safe,” she said. “He’s called a couple of times, and I’m terrified that he’s gonna do something to himself. I told him to come home,” she said, adding, “He’s very upset. Not at me.”

After her call, coach Moore was arrested after appearing outside the home of the woman he was accused of having a relationship with, where he threatened the woman and tried to break into her house.

Moore, 39, was arrested and booked into Washtenaw County Jail at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, December 10.

