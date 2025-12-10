The University of Michigan has fired head football coach Sherrone Moore, according to On3’s Pete Nakos.

Moore, 39, took the reins of the program in 2024 after Jim Harbaugh left the program to take over the Los Angeles Chargers. During his brief tenure as head coach, the Wolverines went 16-8.

On3 reports that Michigan players were called in for an unscheduled team meeting where they were informed of Moore’s firing. Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel then announced that Morre had been fired for cause after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member,” according to his statement.

“Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said in a statement. “Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Biff Poggi, who served as interim head coach during Moore’s two-game suspension this year, will serve as interim head coach.

Manuel told team staff that the investigation into Moore had been ongoing since mid-November.

The Wolverines, currently ranked 18th, had an up-and-down season as they sought to break in new, young talent, specifically true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. A mid-season rally seemed ot put Michigan in a position to break into the 12-team bracket, but a 27-9 beatdown at the hands of archrival Ohio State put their playoff hopes to rest.

Moore arrived at Michigan in 2018 as a tight ends coach and moved up to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. In 2023, he became the full-time offensive coordinator during a tumultuous year where a sign-stealing scandal rocked the program. Moore served as head coach for the Wolverines while Jim Harbaugh sat out a three-game suspension in connection with the scandal.

The Wolverines went 8-5 during Moore’s first year at the helm—a year highlighted by a thrilling victory over Ohio State in Columbus and a bowl victory over Alabama.

Michigan went 9-3 in Moore’s first full year as head coach. He served a two-game suspension in 2025 for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

The Wolverines did not make the College Football Playoff in either of Moore’s two seasons as head coach.