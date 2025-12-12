Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Charged with Home Invasion, Stalking, Breaking and Entering

Former Michigan Wolverines head coach Sherrone Moore was arraigned Friday afternoon and charged with home invasion in the third degree, stalking, and breaking and entering, two days after being fired from the university for having an inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

Under Michigan law, home invasion in the third degree is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison and a $2,000 fine. Stalking is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $1,000 fine. Breaking and entering violates this statute and is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in prison and a $500 fine.

Moore, 39, was arrested and booked into Washtenaw County Jail at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Police in Pittsfield Township sent officers to a location in their jurisdiction at 4:10 PM “for the purposes of investigating an alleged assault.” Officers reported taking a suspect into custody but did not reveal the person’s name.

“This incident does not appear to be random in nature, and there appears to be no ongoing threat to the community,” the statement from the Puttsfield Township police read. “The suspect was lodged at the Washtenaw County Jail pending review of charges by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor. At this time, the investigation is ongoing.”

The assault report arrived 30 minutes before Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel announced Moore’s firing.

“Sherrone Moore has been terminated, with cause, effective immediately,” Manuel said in a statement. “Following a university investigation, credible evidence was found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. This conduct constitutes a clear violation of University policy, and UM maintains zero tolerance for such behavior.”

Moore arrived at Michigan in 2018 as a tight ends coach and moved up to co-offensive coordinator in 2021. In 2023, he became the full-time offensive coordinator during a tumultuous year where a sign-stealing scandal rocked the program. Moore served as head coach for the Wolverines while Jim Harbaugh sat out a three-game suspension in connection with the scandal.

The Wolverines went 8-5 during Moore’s first year at the helm—a year highlighted by a thrilling victory over Ohio State in Columbus and a bowl victory over Alabama.

Michigan went 9-3 in Moore’s first full year as head coach. He served a two-game suspension in 2025 for his part in the sign-stealing scandal.

Biff Poggi will serve as Michigan’s interim head coach.